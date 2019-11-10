Nic Maddinson out of Pakistan clash over mental health issues

PERTH: Nic Maddinson on Saturday pulled out of Australia A’s clash against Pakistan in Perth on mental health grounds, all but ruling him out of contention for a berth in the Test squad.

The middle-order batsman’s decision comes barely a week after Glenn Maxwell withdrew from Australia’s Twenty20 team to deal with similar issues.

Cameron Bancroft will replace Maddinson for the three-day match against Pakistan at Perth Stadium from Monday (tomorrow).

“Nic has made the right decision and we are all behind him,” said Australia A coach Graeme Hick.

His withdrawal almost certainly rules him out of the opening Test against Pakistan with the Australia A game seen as a final chance to impress selectors.