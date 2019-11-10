Nic Maddinson out of Pakistan clash over mental health issues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PERTH: Nic Maddinson on Saturday pulled out of Australia A’s clash against Pakistan in Perth on mental health grounds, all but ruling him out of contention for a berth in the Test squad.
The middle-order batsman’s decision comes barely a week after Glenn Maxwell withdrew from Australia’s Twenty20 team to deal with similar issues.
Cameron Bancroft will replace Maddinson for the three-day match against Pakistan at Perth Stadium from Monday (tomorrow).
“Nic has made the right decision and we are all behind him,” said Australia A coach Graeme Hick.
His withdrawal almost certainly rules him out of the opening Test against Pakistan with the Australia A game seen as a final chance to impress selectors.
PERTH: Nic Maddinson on Saturday pulled out of Australia A’s clash against Pakistan in Perth on mental health grounds, all but ruling him out of contention for a berth in the Test squad.
The middle-order batsman’s decision comes barely a week after Glenn Maxwell withdrew from Australia’s Twenty20 team to deal with similar issues.
Cameron Bancroft will replace Maddinson for the three-day match against Pakistan at Perth Stadium from Monday (tomorrow).
“Nic has made the right decision and we are all behind him,” said Australia A coach Graeme Hick.
His withdrawal almost certainly rules him out of the opening Test against Pakistan with the Australia A game seen as a final chance to impress selectors.