Saifullah Bangash cracks ton as Sindh reach 332-6

LAHORE: Saifullah Bangash smashed an unbeaten 116 off 164 balls as Sindh posted a first innings score of 332-6 against Central Punjab at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on the first-day of the eighth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Saturday.

Sindh won the toss and opted to bat first, Mohammad Suleman (90) and Ahsan Ali (51) were other contributors in Sindh’s batting. Ahsan Ali was hit by a ball and was later replaced by Syed Faraz Ali as a concussion replacement.

For Central Punjab, Bilawal Iqbal took 3-85.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan started late due to wet outfield at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi. Both teams decided to forfeit their first innings.

Putting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bat first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 77 for three in 23 overs when stumps were drawn.

Mohammad Mohsin scored an unbeaten 36 off 68 balls, he hit six fours. Ali Shafiq picked 2-31 in eight overs.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab, after opting to bat, managed 357-6 in 83 overs.

Right-handed opening batsman Mukhtar Ahmed struck 132 off 214 balls which included 12 fours and two sixes. Anas Mustafa chipped in with156-ball 94, he hit 14 fours and a six.

The duo contributed 223 runs for the opening wicket. Naveed Yasin contributed a quick-fire unbeaten 59-ball 64. His innings included four fours and as many sixes. For Northern, leg-spinner Usama Mir took 4-126. In reply, Northern were 11-1 in five overs at stumps.