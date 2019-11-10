Mostafa Mohamed gives Egypt perfect start in Olympics quest

JOHANNESBURG: Wonder boy Mostafa Mohamed headed the goal that gave hosts Egypt a 1-0 win over Mali as an eight-nation African contest for three places at the Tokyo Olympics Games kicked off Friday.

Later, Ghana snatched a late 1-1 draw with Cameroon in the second match of a Group A double-header at the 75,000-capacity Cairo International Stadium.

Franck Evina, who is on the books of Bayern Munich and known as the ‘Bavarian Hulk’, put Cameroon ahead after 59 minutes and substitute Mohammed Habib levelled three minutes from time.

Forward Mohamed has earned rave reviews for his performances with top Egyptian club Zamalek at home and in Africa, with some pundits comparing him to legendary forward Hossam Hassan.

He made an immediate impact in the tournament as he not only got his country off to a perfect start, but was also voted man of the match.

Egypt are desperate to secure a top-three finish and a passport to Japan after the senior national team flopped as hosts of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

A Pharaohs team boasting Liverpool star and twice African Footballer of the Year Mohamed Salah suffered a shock last-16 loss to South Africa in a tournament won by Algeria.

Mohamed struck on 29 minutes, powerfully heading an Ahmed Abo Elfetouh cross past Mali goalkeeper Youssouf Koita into the corner of the net.

Fellow Egypt forward Nasser Maher was forced to retire early in the second half with a shoulder injury, but his team-mates comfortably contained Mali to go top of the table.

Cameroon, coached by Indomitable Lions great Rigobert Song, were poised to join Egypt on three points thanks to an Evina goal direct from a free-kick against Ghana.

Evina is on loan to German third tier club KFC Uerdingen 05 this season from four-time European champions Bayern Munich.

But Habib salvaged a draw for the Black Meteors by poking the ball past Cameroon goalkeeper Simon Omossola after a deflected long-range shot looped into his path.

Stephane Zobo, who replaced an exhausted Evina 14 minutes from time, wasted a chance to win the match in stoppage time when he headed a Michael Cheukoua cross wide.