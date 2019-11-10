Madadgar 15 to be revamped according to modern needs

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Operations Maqsood Ahmed instructed the officers of concerned units to avail maximum resources in revamping Madadgar 15 according to modern needs.

He directed for effective and timely response over the complaints and information received on Madadgar 15.

According to a spokesperson for the SSU, under the directives of Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, DIGP Operations and DIGP Admin Asim Ahmed Qaimkhani jointly presided over a meeting at the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters to discuss effective measures to make the newly-established Police Security and Emergency Service Division effective and responsive.

Ahmed briefed about mode of working and security vision of 2020 that would help cater the needs of the hour in order to eliminate street crimes completely from the city. He directed for effective and timely response over complaints and information received on Madadgar 15.

He emphasised the need for reducing the response time of police to avert any emergency situation as it would help curb street crime. The meeting voiced their concerns over prank and fake calls being received at Madadgar 15 and appealed to the citizens to utilise the service only in emergency.

The DIGP Admin lauded the efforts of the DIGP operations in connection with his efforts to establish the Police Security and Emergency Service Division which would become a landmark police unit across the country. SP Irfan Mukhtiar Bhutto, SP Malik Usman Asghar, SP Syed Salman Hussain and other senior officials were amongst the attendees of the meeting.