Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 10, 2019

SHCC reviews dengue situation

Karachi

November 10, 2019

The Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) and the Prevention and Control Programme for Dengue in Sindh conducted a meeting for prevention and control of dengue at the SHCC head office.

SHCC Chief Executive Director Dr Minhaj Qidwai, programme manager Dr Mehmood Iqbal Memon and additional programme manager Dr Abdul Waheed Shaikh and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Anwar Suhail Qureshi attended the meeting.

Strategies were discussed in the meeting to control dengue in the province. The SHCC would start awareness campaigns for prevention of dengue and compliance letter would be issued to authorities.

The directorate of clinical governance and training conducted meeting of laboratory standards, and provincial laboratory policy was discussed. The transparent system of procurement would be followed taking both quality and price into consideration. Training in supply management would be promoted at all tiers of laboratory network to ensure steady supplies.

According to Directorate of Anti-Quackery, the SHCC had sealed total 2,653 healthcare establishments in Sindh. During this week, 68 clinics were sealed while warnings were issued to 711establishments for non-compliance.

Directorate of Complaint said the SHCC received 103 complaints, out of which, 80 complaints were disposed of and 17 complaints were under process while 6 were sub judice.

