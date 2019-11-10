Nurturing ill-will

On being elected, president, in the inaugural address, said, he, “with malice toward none, with charity (friendship) for all”, this individual set aside the acrimony that had rocked between not only the contestants, but also the electorate. The message of forgive and move on, was extremely powerful. That’s Abraham Lincoln for you, dear readers. A man, who amongst the 45 Presidents of US, since 1776, is one of those presidents, whose influence continues, and he is still remembered and talked about.

In his life time, President Abe suffered adversity of the worst types in every sphere of life; from poverty to imbalanced personal life. He could on the chart of his life, tick only the negative boxes, the positives he may have never listed, let alone, mark such a box.

But was he a negative person? No, he wasn’t. In fact, he was always full of positive energy. Every obstacle he converted into a stepping stone, for achieving new and fresh milestones. He harboured no ill-will in his persona, so the question of nurturing it, never existed. Half his cabinet comprised of his die-hard opponents and critics. He valued their judgment on national issues.

After winning the race to the White House, he stunned the American nation by inviting his rivals to be part of his cabinet; Seward, Chase and Bates; and they served as secretary of State, Treasury and as Attorney General, respectively.

In the darkest days of US history, here was a man, saying no! I don’t nurture ill-will towards even the most die-hard political opponents. Competence prevailed over personal dispute or dislike. Service to the nation above self was his guiding principle, in his life and leadership.

Would any leader of my beloved country with a grain of salt have the inner courage to accept political opponents with due regards to their unique abilities as their cabinet member or even an advisor. I doubt. Ego and arrogance would never permit it. If they have ill-will, they tend to raise it to its ugliest level.

Without dabbling in this piece into the many facets of human behaviour and psychology, it would be safe to assert that man by nature is envious and jealous; some harness these tendencies; some feed it on a daily basis. Managers, whether we like it or not, are usually humans; the rarities are an exception. Here we can ignore the rare, and talk about the usual and regular ones, who are always filled to the brim with negative energy that serves as oxygen to the toxicity of ill-will. Ill-will eats nothing but its own heart. The envious shoots to wound themselves!

Remember the proverb learnt at school, “An envious (ill-will carrier) man waxes lean with the fatness of his neighbour.”

Small verbal scuffles, altercations are never buried. The corpse of a heated conversation is entombed and embalmed for paying everyday homage; with expectation to bring it to life, whenever power and authority would permit. They make ill-will a permanent resident of their inner persona. Every single conversation that hurts their fragile ego is put into a test tube that is then cold stored in his mortuary of retaliation! At an opportune time, such managers bring out their monsters of management destruction and divisiveness.

Psychopathic managers abound all work places, instead of being in jails and asylums. But that’s life. Rarely do psychopathic managers have anything positive about them. At the least, they are all sadists. These however have an over-loaded dosage of being devoid of empathy.

A colleague of his can call him and say, “I couldn’t make it to office, because my wife is in the surgery, and I am right now sitting outside the OT.” The response from the psychopath: “Okay; once free tell me the sales figure as of this morning.” This dear readers, is a real conversation, not imaginary; such a person will show signs of being manipulative, and in temper verbal (thankfully, not physical) violence has no limitations.

Wrote the Irish, Jonathan Swift: “My lawyer practiced almost from his cradle in defending falsehood; is quite of his element when he would be an advocate for justice, which as an office unnatural, he always attempts with great awkwardness, if not with ill-will.” (Did Jonathan Swift, who lived in Ireland, between November 1667 to October 1745 ever visit our country; if not how could he talk with such accuracy about us!) Amoral managers make amoral institutions.

I have encountered people, who have carried forward school rivalries, which basically are of childish nature, to their work stations. The battle between Eton and Harrow (replace with any localised version, I am avoiding to do so) are fought on the corporate plains.

Those who nurture ill-will do not find the vocation insulting. They are oblivious to the sparks of fire raging inside them, which translates later into an inferno that consumes them. “One of the hardest tasks is to extract continually from one’s soul an almost inexhaustible ill-will,” Victor Hugo.

The ill-willed manager you would notice is perennially smiling, but is the heart smiling? No! Ill-will never repairs an injury. Ill-will bearers cut their nose and end up spiting their faces. Those who possess ill-will do not even know the existence of goodwill.

“The life I touch for good or ill-will will touch another life, and in turn another, until who knows where the trembling stops or in what far place my touch will be felt,” Frederick Buechner. Ill-will and contemptuous behaviour are a reflection of great piece of cooperation.

Altered to what BC Forbes had to say, “Employers, have you ever stopped to reckon what the goodwill of your workers is worth? In most large concerns it would be worth more in dollars and cents to have goodwill of the working force of those on the outside. It has been repeatedly demonstrated that the average working force is capable of increasing its production by 25 percent or more whenever the workers fell so inclined. Workers animated by ill-will cannot possibly give results equal to those workers animated by good will. The tragic fact appears to be that of a tremendous number of working forces are not so animated.” Be good sweet maid, and let who will be clever, Charles Kingsley.

The writer is a freelance contributor