Relentless Momota into Fuzhou China Open final

SHANGHAI: Kento Momota is one victory away from a 10th title this year after Japan’s imperious world number one powered into the Fuzhou China Open final on Saturday.

The title-holder brushed aside Denmark’s unseeded Ramus Gemke 21-19, 21-8 and faces Taiwan’s world number two Chou Tien-chen in Sunday’s championship decider.

Chou ensured a miserable day for Denmark by easing past the fifth-ranked Anders Antonsen 21-10, 21-12 in their semi-final. Reigning champion and home hope Chen Yufei will play Japan´s world number two Nozomi Okuhara for the women´s crown.

Okuhara lost the first game but then levelled with world number one Tai Tzu-ying and reached the final after the Taiwanese was forced to retire from the deciding game.

“It’s my left knee, I haven´t been feeling good since the French Open (last month),” said Tai. “The injury has persisted this week and I have not been playing in my best condition here.” In the other women’s semi-final, fourth-ranked Chen was also forced to recover from going behind on the way to a 20-22, 21-8, 21-17 victory over the unseeded Michelle Li of Canada.