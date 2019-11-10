Sixth win on the spin lifts Chelsea to second in Premier League

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insisted his side’s target is still to reduce the gap on title favourites Liverpool and Manchester City, despite leapfrogging City into second place with a sixth straight Premier League win on Saturday.

The in-form Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic struck in the second half to beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea edge a point clear of City and to within five of leaders Liverpool, who host City in a highly-anticipated clash on Sunday.

“We respect where Liverpool and Manchester City are. That was the gap to try and bridge in some way going into the season,” Lampard told BT Sport on the possibility of a title challenge. “We are just happy with what we´re doing.”

A 4-4 draw with Ajax on Tuesday took the tally of goals in Chelsea´s prior 18 games this season to 70 at an average of nearly four per game. However, the Blues free flowing football was met with a brick wall of a Palace defence for the first 45 minutes.

“I was a little bit frustrated as I felt we allowed the tempo to drop in the first half,” added Lampard. “I felt if we increased the tempo the game was there to win.”

Pulisic had scored four goals in his last two Premier League games as the American begins to deliver on his £58 million ($74 million) price tag and only a fine save from Vicente Guaita denied the USA captain another strike early on.