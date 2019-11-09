CM orders complete utilisation of uplift funds

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure complete utilisation of development funds, saying any delay in the uplift schemes will not be tolerated.

Chairing a review meeting, he said the mega projects due for completion and other priority projects of the provincial government should be identified so that 100 per cent release of funds to these schemes may be made to ensure timely completion to the benefit of people.

Mahmood Khan directed timely intimation, in case of failure to utilize development funds, to reallocate these funds for other mega projects well in time. He directed maximum utilisation of foreign project assistance funds, stating that the next review of the ADP would be held after a month to evaluate the progress on developmental schemes. The chief minister expressed concern over the delay in development schemes of the merged tribal districts.

He directed the deputy commissioners of these districts and SMBR to resolve site identifications and land acquisitions issues for initiating developmental schemes, said an official handout.