PPP lawmaker lambasts power tariff raise

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi has termed increase in the price of per unit of electricity by Nepra as an anti-people step, saying that the government has snatched people’s right to live in the name of fuel adjustment.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said the government had increased the price of electricity 10 times in one year.

The government has collected Rs150 billion from the poor people by selling electricity, he said, adding the Nepra had become an institution to increase the amount for electricity companies instead of providing any relief and protection to the common man. Ahmad Kundi said the government was snatching jobs from the government servants as it had closed down 600 utility stores in the country. He said the PPP would launch a protest movement against the sitting rulers throughout the country and rid the people of the injustices of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.