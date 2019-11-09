WSSP plans to sterilise stray dogs

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) would conduct the first-ever exercise to count stray dogs in the provincial capital to be followed by sterilisation to control their growing number.

The decision to launch the project was taken at a meeting held here with District Director Livestock Department Syed Masoom Ali. The zonal managers of WSSP also attended the meeting. A press release said Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah asked the zonal managers to complete the census within five days.

The WSSP and the Livestock Department would launch the vaccination and sterilisation process after completion of the counting. It was decided in the meeting to prepare a detailed PC-I for the project. The arrangement for vaccines, equipment as well as vaccination to contain diseases associated with stray dogs that can cause human illness was discussed as well.

Syed Masoom Ali shared the details of ways and means to control the growing number of stray dogs through vaccination and sterilization. The WSSP and Livestock Department agreed to arrange funds and equipment for the execution of the project that will be launched keeping in view rules and regulations. After the vaccination and surgery, a microchip will be inserted in the dogs and ribbon tied around their collars to identify them.

The zonal managers were asked to complete counting of the stray dogs at the union council level. The Livestock Department will finalise the PC-I. Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that the government had agreed to provide funds for controlling diseases caused by stray dogs.

It was decided that till completion of PC-I and availability of equipment and funds, the WSSP will launch a pilot project on an experimental basis on its own by utilizing Livestock Department’s expertise to vaccinate and sterilise the stray dogs in a locality. The chief executive officer also directed the authority to extend an invitation to Peshawar Development Authority, Deputy Peshawar Commissioner, Town Municipal Administrations and Peshawar Cantonment Board to participate in the project.