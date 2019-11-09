IHC seeks govt reply on Tezgam train incident

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a notice to the federal government over the Tezgam train incident and sought its reply till November 22.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the IHC took up the plea seeking the removal of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as minister for Railways and then conduct an independent inquiry under the Pakistan Commissioner Inquiry Act 2017 for the October 31 tragedy.

During hearing petitioners’ counsel argued in the court that in Tezgam train incident business class boogie caught fire and many valuable lives were lost in the accident whereas Sheikh Rasheed claimed that two passengers were cooking food on gas cylinder in moving train which caused the fire.

Petitioner requested the court to hear the both parties under Section 24-A of the General Clauses Act 1897.

Petitioner’s lawyer stated before the court that in the past when he was in opposition Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged for ministers to resign to ensure transparent inquiries. Why he is not directing Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to resign as Minister for Railways.

Petition stated that "Improvements always come with the realisation of shortcomings and strong commitment to overcome these but the unilateral stance of Railway minister before the inquiry result has made it impossible to fix the liability of Tezgam inferno incident on the Railway officials".