‘Motorway of Friendship’ completed!

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (Sukkur-Multan Section) has been inaugurated here at a ceremony at a local hotel.

Constructed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. (CSCEC), it is the largest infrastructure project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ning Jizhe, Deputy General Director of National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China, Murad Saeed, Minister of Communication of Pakistan, Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Wang Zhihua, Economic and Commercial Counselor of China Embassy, Zheng Xuexuan, Director of CSCEC, Sikander Qayum, Chairman of National Highway Authority (NHA) of Pakistan and Mansoor Sirohey, Vice Chairman of NHA, Shan Hongjun, Deputy Head of International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Transport of China, and Jiang Juhua, Board Secretary of China EXIM Bank.

The Pakistan Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (Sukkur-Multan Section) has a total length of 392Km with a designed speed of 120Km/h. It is the first bi-directional six-lane motorway with intelligent transportation function in Pakistan. Its contract value is about USD 2.899 billion.

The completed Project will reduce the traveling time between Sukkur and Multan from 11 hours to less than 4 hours, thus expediting the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the exchanges between China and Pakistan.

Based on the QA and QC system, a multi-level and all-round quality control network incorporating design and construction was established to build the most advanced intelligent motorway in Pakistan with innovation and ingenuity.

To adapt to the local high temperature and heavy load situation, the new anti-rutting technological standard was applied to use asphalt pavement mixtures that can withstand the high temperature of 80 . SBS modified bitumen was applied to ensure the road formation quality. The UAV aerial photogrammetry technology was used in Pakistan for the first time to obtain accurate data. The Hydro physical Model was adopted to optimize the design of cross-river bridges. The difficulty in erecting small skew bridges was successfully overcome. For the first time, the deflection testing technology was applied to control the quality of subgrade and pavement.

The standard of Intelligent Transportation System in Pakistan was improved by the entirely electronic and automatic toll system and signal management. The optical cables laid along the whole alignment can transmit real-time surveillance videos and other information to the control center to have a full control of traffic situations and ensure traffic safety.

During the peak construction period, more than 28,900 local workers, equipment operators and management personnel were employed.

The vocational training organization in Karachi was specially invited to the Project to provide standardized training to local employees. Local farmers have been trained to be skilled technicians. Dozens of asphalt pavers, road rollers and dump trucks working around were almost exclusively operated by skillful Pakistani employees.