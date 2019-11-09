KU inks two MoUs to promote research culture

KARACHI: The University of Karachi’s (KU) Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) on Friday inked memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with two different organisations to enhance research in the field of biomedicine and promote entrepreneurial culture.

The first MoU was signed with the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs of North America (OPEN) and Transformation International Society (TIS) to provide opportunities to students for skill development, start-up culture, training and dissemination of knowledge on long-term and non-commercial bases.