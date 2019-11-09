India trying to convert Kashmiris into minority, says AJK president

KARACHI: President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Friday said that Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were compelled to live in detention and under torture for the last 96 days while India was trying to tell the world that everything was normal there.

He was addressing members of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) at a dialogue hosted by the council here at a local hotel.

Khan said that India had failed to cover up this brutality as once again Kashmir had grabbed the attention of the world. Indian cops were spreading terror and no one could be saved from their injustice. India is violating the UN resolutions for many decades, however, this brutality has spread new energy and passion for the independence movement, he said. “We should always be prepared for war.”

“Kashmiris are even not safe in their homes. India is bulldozing the right to life of Kashmiris and trying to implement its evil designs of converting Kashmiris into a minority. Fanatics of BJP are instigating the Indian government to attack Azad Kashmir and Pakistan,” he said. The issue of Kashmir is a flashpoint that can trigger an atomic war between two nations which will surely affect billions of people on earth, the president of AJK warned.

Khan said that civil society is raising its voice but the world powers will have to be awakened for resolving this issue. The world powers are ignoring the Kashmir issue for the sake of their economic interests. Only China, Malaysia, Turkey, and Iran have supported the Kashmiris which is encouraging, he added.

“Address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the UN General Assembly was a true representation of Muslim Ummah. Protests have been registered against India all over the world. We will have to be ready to fight any aggression by India as it is regularly violating the ceasefire and targeting civilian population. India has arrested all the leadership of Hurriyat Conference and terming this a bilateral issue, whereas it is not a bilateral issue as Kashmiris are a major stakeholder in it,” he added.

Chairman KCFR Ikram Sehgal, Senior Vice Chairman Mustafa Kamal Kazi, and Secretary General Commodore (retd) Sadeed A. Malik also spoke to the gathering.`