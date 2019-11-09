close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Over 9,000 apply for 200 posts in Education Dept

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

MANSEHRA: Over 9,000 youth have applied for 200 lower grade employees’ posts lying vacant for the last several years in the Education Department. “Though this is an uphill task to fill 200 posts from amongst more than 9,000 applicants, we will ensure it only through merit,” Khan Mohammad Swati, the district education officer, told reporters on Friday. He said that formalities were completed to fill 200 posts of watchmen, peons and sweepers lying vacant over the years.

