Raids conducted against power theft

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) teams conducted night-time operations against power pilferage in several areas of Mardan district on Friday. The Pesco through a press release said the drive was carried out in Shergarh, Sawaldher, Rustam, Garhi Kapoora, Sheikh Maltoon, Takhtbhai and Gujjar Garhi subdivisions on the directions of Pesco chief executive.

The trams in Garhi Kapoora subdivision checked areas of 11KV Bala Garhi and removed several direct hooks, one tampered meter, and shifted three meters to electricity poles. In Toru subdivision of 11KV Rural-1 feeder, three tampered meters were detected, and four direct hooks removed. In the areas of Takht Bhai subdivision, five tampered meters were detected and two direct hooks removed. In the areas of Par Hoti subdivision of 11 KV Pohan feeder, the Pesco teams removed four direct hooks and as several tampered meters.