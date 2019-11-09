‘Steps on to restore Edwardes College standard’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman said on Friday that concrete steps were being taken to restore the educational standard of the Edwardes College.

A handout said the Governor and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over a meeting at the Governor’s Houseto discuss the prevailing state of affairs at the Edwardes College.

Dr Muhammad Shoaib Suddle, the chairman of the one-man commission formed under the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan, and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar attended the meeting as special guests and deliberated the matters related to Edwardes College. Secretary Higher Education Manzoor Ahmad, the Governor’s Principal Secretary Nizamuddin and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other officialsalso attended the meeting. A consensus was developed in the meeting that Edwardes College property should not be transferred or occupied by anyone in the name of nationalisation. The meeting resolved that the college property should remain the property of Christians and its identity should not be disturbed.

It decided that the principal of Edwardes College would always be appointed from the Christian community. “Our purpose was to retain the glory and historic identity of Edwardes College,” said the Governor. He said the college was playing an important role in the education sector and no one can deny its contribution and services to educating the people of the province and other places.