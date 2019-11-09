close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
Xinhua
November 9, 2019

14 dead in Bishkek explosions

Top Story

BISHKEK: Three explosions occurred in Kyrgyzstan's capital on Friday, leaving at least one dead and 13 injured.

Local media reported that the incidents occurred at about 13:40 local time at a cafe in the capital.

Three explosions took place and a fire broke out, according to local media.

According to preliminary data released by the country's Health Ministry, at least 13 people were injured, including three children. An employee of the cafe was killed on the spot.

Firefighters said gas cylinders installed in the cafe may have exploded while further investigations are underway.

