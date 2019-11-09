Durrani appears before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Convener Rahbar committee of Opposition and senior leader of the JUI-F Akram Khan Durrani Friday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi and recorded his statement with regard to ongoing three inquires against him.

The investigation team of the NAB, Rawalpindi again summoned Akram Khan Durrani on November 12.

The NAB was probing three cases against convener Rahbar Committee of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani in case of assets beyond known source of income, illegal recruitment and illegal allotment of plots for mosques in Islamabad.

According to sources, the NAB investigation team during the interrogation from Akram Khan Durrani asked the question regarding the recruitment of 70 persons from his constituency allegedly on fake domicile.

Sources said Akram Khan Durrani denied this charge saying that he did not have link with the recruitment in the vacant posts in the Ministry and all the recruitment were made on merit.

It is to be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 4 extended bail of JUI-F leaderAkram Khan Durrani till November 21.

After his appearance before the NAB Rawalpindi, in a brief media talk with the newsmen, Akram Khan Durrani said he had already submitted the replies but they had summoned him because of ongoing dharna.