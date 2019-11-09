Govt rejects Durrani’s plea to remove his name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has dismissed request to remove Asad Durrani’s name from the Exist Control List (ECL), Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Interior, on Friday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the IHC on Friday took up the Asad Durani plea seeking removal of his name from the Exist Control List.

During the hearing, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Interior, submitted it report in court and stated that Federal government had dismissed request to remove Asad Durrani’s name from the Exist Control List (ECL).

A representative of the Defence Ministry told that court that two inquiries were pending against Asad Durrani. Reply has been sought from Assad Durrani in two weeks, he added.