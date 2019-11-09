close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Mobile phone use in schools banned

Top Story

LAHORE: Acting Director Public Instruction (Secondary Education) Punjab on Friday imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones and other sources of social media in public and private schools across Punjab.

In a letter to all the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities (DEAs), the Acting DPI (Secondary Education) observed that the competent authority desired that under the prevailing dangers of menace of drugs in the educational institutions (public and private) and to safeguard the young generation from this curse, it was mandatory to impose complete ban on the use of mobile and other sources to use social media.

