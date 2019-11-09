Nothing short of PM’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Friday said that the message has been conveyed to the government negotiating committee that they should not come empty handed but with the PM’s resignation. “We told them if they wanted to continue the talks, they should review their tones as the tone of ministers is not reconciliatory but it only leads to clash,” he said while addressing the protesters of Azadi March here Friday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at the government’s negotiating committee and said that they did not have the capability to understand the opposition’s demands. “They don’t have the capability to understand our demands. They don’t have ability to convey their demands to the government and therefore, I tell them to bring me the prime minister’s resignation,” he said.

He said the politics of Imran Khan revolves around only one word of calling his opponents as “thieves”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there was no legal status of the “fake assembly’ as the legislation and resolutions of the “fake assembly’ was also fake. “We will not allow the party to rule the country which came into power through rigging,” he said adding that the country could not be run on ad-hoc basis.

He said their one person was sitting in President House who was promulgating the ordinances while they also made Parliament and executive controversial.

He said all the political parties of the country were on same page in their demand.

He said after coming into power they formed the commission to probe the loans taken in last 10 years of the PPP and PML-N and now this commission has given the report that the loan came directly in Account No 1 and from there the amounts were transferred to the projects. “While the FBR also said that there was no money laundering was made from the country,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that countries cannot be run on the concept of ad hocism and those following this philosophy should be sent away from the country. “We will make Pakistan a land of peace and prosperity,” he pledged. While lauding the Pakistan Army, he said that the brave soldiers of the armed force have sacrificed their lives for the security of the people. “This peace could not have established without our cooperation,” he said. He questioned whether they render sacrifices so that the illegitimate and incompetent people could rule them. “We need to rid the country of such people, as we consider them as a “qabza group,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the China has started CPEC project of $70 billion and all these projects were now stopped which also upset China. He said when Imran Khan went to the United States, he wasn’t even received by a schoolteacher and even in his rally in the United States he only abused his political opponents. He said since this government has come they only brought losses for the country as in three budgets presented on one year but failed to achieve the revenue targets. “It will be dangerous for the country if they are given further time,” he said. At the end of his speech, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to hold “Seerat Conference at Azadi March ground today (Saturday).