Kartarpur Corridor inauguration today

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has fulfilled a long-awaited demand of the Sikh community and Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to inaugurate today (Nov 9) the extended Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and the Kartarpur Corridor.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, situated in Kartarpur, is the second holiest place for the Sikh community. This is 120km away from Lahore and situated in a small village of Kotheypind at the bank of River Ravi — at a distance of only 4km from Pakistan-India border.

This village is included in Shakargarh tehsil of Narowal district and the beautiful white Gurdwara looks elegantly placed between the grasslands.

It has been said in the agreement reached between Pakistan and India that daily five thousand Sikh yatris (pilgrims) will be allowed to visit the Gurdwara through the Corridor.

To facilitate the Sikh Yatrees, the government has installed 130 counters, where their passports will be confirmed or scanned, and permit will be verified.

FO Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said that PM Imran Khan had also announced waiver of service charges of $20 on 9 and 12 November 2019. Abiding by the PM’s commitment, Pakistan will not receive any service charges from pilgrims on these two dates.

We recall that as special gesture on auspicious occasion of 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, PM Imran Khan had announced waiver of requirements of passport & registration of pilgrims 10 days in advance. Unfortunately, Indian side has declined these facilitative measures.

After their immigration process is completed, the pilgrims will reach the Gurdwara by bus through the 4km-long Corridor.

From India, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will arrive for the inauguration ceremony as the government of Pakistan granted him a visa on Thursday.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh are expected to attend the ground breaking ceremony on Nov 9.

Under the same sky but from a land divided by several meter high razor-wired double fence, Indian Sikhs for the past 70 years have been viewing from afar 4.5 kilometers Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, that lies in Pakistan.

Hundreds of Sikhs everyday make a beeline near the international border in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to catch a distant glimpse of one of their holiest shrines situated in Pakistan’s Narowal district.

However, now their wait is over. For some it will be a lifelong cherished dream, about to materialise, as they set foot in their holiest site.

On November 9 (Saturday), the first batch of 10,000 pilgrims is set to perform their rituals within the compound of the Gurdwara after seven decades on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Today’s ceremony is being attended by Sikhs who are travelling from United Kingdom, Europe and North America for this historic day.

Recently appointed for a life peerage in the British House of Lords, Rami Ranger, a British businessman of Indian origin, is one of them. He told The News of his love for Gujranwala, his birthplace, and said he would be attending the historic opening of Kartarpur Corridor and called it “the Corridor of Peace”.

Stefano Pontecorvo, the Italian ambassador to Pakistan will also travelling to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib along with his wife. Announcing his plan on Twitter, the ambassador wrote, “it will be historic moment to witness. Impressive work done [by Pakistan] to prepare all this in one year. The work done on the site, its surroundings and the Corridor with its facilities is amazing.”

The event is being covered favourably by international media too. In one its programmes, BBC described the opening of the Corridor as “a rare sign of cooperation between the two countries which have closed all trade routes in recent months because of territorial disputes.”

CNN said, “November 9 is a historic moment for many Indian Sikhs as it will be the first time since Partition — when British India was divided into the two states of India and Pakistan — that pilgrims have been able to travel between the two temples.”

Officials said Pakistani diplomatic missions in Britain, Canada, Australia and other parts of the world have also issued about 5,000 visas to Sikh devotees residing in those countries and plan to visit Kartarpur for the upcoming pilgrimage.

Some of them have already arrived and are touring the Kartarpur shrine.

“I am thrilled by what we have seen today,” said Bahjan Singh Grewal, who teaches at Melbourne’s Victoria University.

The 77-year-old professor of economics spoke to VOA inside the sprawling white-marbled complex surrounding the holy temple built and renovated by Pakistan, a nine-month project costing millions of dollars.

“I am an economist. I know that it’s not easy to create new infrastructure. But this is a fantastic facility and it reflects the love, the dedication and the sincerity of the people (of Pakistan) towards the Sikhs,” said Grewal.