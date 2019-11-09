Murad upsets top seed Sankeerth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Local lad Murad Ali surprised top seed Canadian B. R. Sankeerth 21-16, 23-21 in the Pakistan leg of Badminton event at the Rodham Hall here Friday.
Amir Saeed beat Canadian Hussain Ali in straight games 21-3, 21-5 to make it to the quarter-finals.
Thailand’s Saran Jamsri beat Raja Zulqarnain Haider in straight games winning 21-10, 21-7. Milan Ludik of Check Republic edged Irfan Saeed Bhatti 2-1 in another interesting match of the day.
