Murad upsets top seed Sankeerth

ISLAMABAD: Local lad Murad Ali surprised top seed Canadian B. R. Sankeerth 21-16, 23-21 in the Pakistan leg of Badminton event at the Rodham Hall here Friday.

Amir Saeed beat Canadian Hussain Ali in straight games 21-3, 21-5 to make it to the quarter-finals.

Thailand’s Saran Jamsri beat Raja Zulqarnain Haider in straight games winning 21-10, 21-7. Milan Ludik of Check Republic edged Irfan Saeed Bhatti 2-1 in another interesting match of the day.