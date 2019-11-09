Schwab, Lewis lead Turkish Open

ANTALYA, Turkey: Matthias Schwab and Tom Lewis shared the lead after the first round of the Turkish Open golf tournament on Thursday with hat-trick seeker Justin Rose handily placed.

Three late birdies helped Olympic champion Rose sign for a five-under-par 67, two shots off his fellow Englishman Lewis and Schwab of Austria.

Ryder Cup winners Alex Noren and Thomas Pieters were tied for third with American David Lipsky on 66.

“I guess it’s job done,” said the 39-year-old former world number one Rose, who could join a select group of Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam and Colin Montgomerie as the only players to win a regular European Tour event three years in a row.

“The hot finish was exactly what we needed. I was aware of the leaderboard. Obviously it was a perfect day to play golf as it normally is here in Turkey and I could see the lads going low.”

Schwab, 24, is seeking his European Tour breakthrough after nine top-10 finishes this season. “I’m just trying to give it my best,” he said.