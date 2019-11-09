Wapda edge KP in warm-up game

ISLAMABAD: Hectic hockey activities were witnessed at the Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar as three warm-up matches were played only on Friday ahead of the start of the 33rd National Games.

Wapda edged out KP Colours 3-2 while Navy and Army were also seen playing neck-and-neck match.

Women hockey teams were also seen practicing ahead of the start of the Games. Pesco Chief Executive Amjad Khan and CE (operation) Samiullah Bangash watched Wapda and KP matches. Both were introduced with the teams.