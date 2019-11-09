Star athletes to feature in Games

ISLAMABAD: The 33rd National Games that start Sunday (tomorrow) will see some quality international athletes flexing their muscles in front of an expected capacity crowd in Peshawar.

At the Lala Rafiq Arena, world champion Mohammad Inam Butt will be seen in action in the 92kg category. Fresh from his third successive World Beach Games title, Inam is favourite to lead Wapda’s supremacy in wrestling.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist is a clear favourite to win the title in his category.

Talking to ‘The News’, the wrestling powerhouse hoped that Wapda would win at least eight out of the 10 gold medals at stake. “Wrestling has always been Wapda’s forte when it comes to national events. This time we are expecting to win eight gold medals,” Inam said.

He said he was in his best shape and the National Games would give him a good opportunity to flex his muscles before the Olympic Games qualifying round.

“Some interesting bouts are on the cards in the wrestling competition but Wapda is expected to dominate,” he said.

Wapda are the current Quaid-e-Azam Trophy holders as Army stayed away from the 2012 National Games held in Lahore.

This time, however, Army start as favourites as they have a good chance of leaving Wapda well behind in shooting, swimming and rowing. Wapda may not be able to make up for the medals gap in these three events.

Apart from Inam in wrestling, Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah, Asian Games gold medallist Saadi Abbas (karate), Asian Games medallist Nargis and Commonwealth Games weightlifting medallists Talah Talib and Nooh Dastagir will also be seen in action.

Javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem will be the player to watch in the athletics competition. Fresh from throwing the javelin to almost 82 metres in the World Athletics Championships in Doha, he is expected to go further in Peshawar.

“Though I am not 100 percent fit, still I believe I can repeat my World Championship performance in the National Games,” Arshad said.

“I will be on the field on November 14 and will be giving my best to go even further and set a new national record,” he said.