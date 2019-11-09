Latest News
Videos
Pakistan
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Today's Paper
Sat November 09, 2019
View Newspaper
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
e-paper
Sat November 09, 2019
Magazines
View all Magazines
Instep
Money Matters
YOU
US
Writer's Archive
View all Writers
search
CN
.
Sat Nov 09, 2019
Home
Latest
Videos
Pakistan
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Oped
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Writer's Archive
City News
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
Magazines
Instep
Money Matters
<
YOU
US
search
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now!
retry
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
Print Story
X
Print Story
November 9, 2019
Home
Today's Paper
World
World
November 9, 2019
Listen
Latest News
Karachi Gives Poor Response To Football Greats
Has The MQM Founder Breached His Bail Conditions?
Babri Masjid Dispute: A Historical Perspective
7 Light-hearted Memes On Sunny Deol's Presence In Pakistan
West Indies Defeat Afghanistan Taking 2-0 Lead In ODI Series
Azadi March: ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ Conference Being Held
Barty Plays 'best Ever Match', Brings Australia Back In Contention For Fed Cup Final
Chelsea Up To Second As Tottenham Falter Once More
Thousands Gather For 'martyrs' Vigil Amid Hong Kong Protests
Security Pushes Aneel Mussarat Away As He Tries To Take Selfie With Manmohan Singh
United Manager Solskjaer Needs Martial And Rashford To Step Up
Topstory
Parliament continues to sizzle for another day
No need for talks if resignation is only demand: PM Imran Khan
Kartarpur Corridor inauguration today
Pakistan, India keen to restore complete diplomatic ties
All set for Nawaz Sharif’s London travel: Maryam Nawaz says Mian Sahib’s health most important, politics to go on for entire life
View more...
see all opinions
Opinion
Babar Sattar
Presidential-plus
Salma Khalid
Iqbal: “The Metaphysics” and “The Reconstruction”- Part I
Steven Krichbaum
Eating the Amazon
Dr Murad Ali
A good partnership: Part - I
Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani
Month of blessings
Norman Soloman
Class warfare
see all opinions
Newspost
Sacred spaces
Iqbal Day
Broken promises
Union ban
Slashed savings
View more...
see all opinions
Editorial
Corridor of hope
Targets for ministers
View more...
see all opinions
National
FBR wants realtors, jewelers to report suspicious transactions
India trying to convert Kashmiris into minority: AJK president Sardar Masood Khan
Sugar mills reference against Sharifs to be filed soon, NAB tells court
Rs11.97 per unit power flat rate for winter announced
Pak-China FTA to become effective from Dec
View more...
see all opinions
World
Eve of Berlin Wall anniversary: Pompeo warns China, Russia
Lebanese pupils demand change
Julian Assange ‘may die in jail’
Iran downs drone near Gulf coast
Secret to great song writing!
View more...
see all opinions
Sports
Australia crush Pakistan by 10 wickets in final T20
Williamson confident of first Test fitness
Stars to watch at National Games
Pakistan win Bangladesh U16 series 2-0
William Porterfield steps down as Ireland captain
View more...
see all opinions
Business
Economic Coordination Committee approves fast-track sell-off of 2,400MW power plants
Pakistan receives onion export order from Bangladesh after 15 years
FBR may restrict traders to record high-value transactions
Moody’s cuts India’s outlook to ‘negative’, citing rising growth risks
Index positive streak continues on support from fund houses
View more...
see all opinions
Karachi
PA passes bill to allow hearing-impaired persons to drive
SHC restrains govt, MSA from stopping citizens from enjoying coastal leisure sports
With 13,727 XDR typhoid cases reported, Sindh plans to reach 10.1m children
‘NIH producing anti-rabies vaccines, but not enough’
Sindh govt to help industries, commercial centres beef up fire safety systems
View more...
see all opinions
Lahore
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews steps to modernise agriculture sector
First merit list of MBBS, BDS admission
LHC restores PMDC admission rules
‘Plan ready to control prices’
Mobile phone use in schools banned
View more...
see all opinions
Islamabad
Speedy efforts stressed against global warming
Mapping of nutrition stakeholders on the cards
HEC holds training on artificial intelligence
Appeal
Metro Bus to remain suspended till end of ‘dharna’
View more...
see all opinions
Peshawar
‘Steps on to restore Edwardes College standard’
SCCI wants Federal Tax Ombudsman laws made business-friendly
State land reclaimed from grabbers in Nowshera
Eight falcons set free
City Patrol Force gets 42 bikes for patrolling narrow streets
View more...
see all opinions
More From World
Eve of Berlin Wall anniversary: Pompeo warns China, Russia
Lebanese pupils demand change
Julian Assange ‘may die in jail’
Iran downs drone near Gulf coast
Secret to great song writing!
Saudi king hosts CIA chief
Americans have more debt, need family help to buy homes
UN assembly condemns US embargo on Cuba
HK student’s death triggers fresh outrage
China jails ex-Jap politician for smuggling drugs in shoes
Poland expels Swedish neo-Nazi seeking weapons training
Israeli farmers to quit Jordanian lands as 25-year lease expires