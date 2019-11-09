close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
Trump will not impose tariffs on EU cars: Juncker

World

AFP
November 9, 2019

MUNICH, Germany: The outgoing president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday he believes the US will not impose new tariffs on imported European cars in the coming days.

President Donald Trump´s administration has been threatening since last year to impose tariffs on auto imports to defend the US automaking sector, a symbol of American manufacturing.

After postponing such measures in May, Trump is due to decide by mid-November whether to impose the supplemental tariffs on cars built in EU countries -- a step particularly feared by the big German automakers.

But in an interview with a German newspaper, Juncker said he was "fully informed" on the issue and that Trump "will not do it". "Trump will criticise a little, but there will not be tariffs on cars," he told the Suddeutsche Zeitung published Friday. If adopted, it would mark the latest escalation of the trade conflict between Brussels and Washington.

