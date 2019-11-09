close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
November 9, 2019

CPEC helps enhance Pak economic ranking

World

November 9, 2019

BEIJING: The successful construction of the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) played a fundamental role in improving the economic ranking of Pakistan at the international level, said Cheng Xizhong, the visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science.

At the domestic front, the CPEC has eased the power shortage, partially developed the express highway network, greatly improved the infrastructure. It showed to the world that Pakistan is becoming an important platform for regional connectivity.

Cheng in his comments published by the China Economic Net on Friday, noted that Pakistan's ranking has recently jumped from 136 out of 190 countries in the previous year to 108 this year, and Pakistan ranks among the top ten economies with the most significant improvement in business environment.

This economic rise of Pakistan, according to Cheng is also because China is the largest emerging economy in the world and Pakistan is a friendly neighbor of China.

