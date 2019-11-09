Metro Bus to remain suspended till end of ‘dharna’

Rawalpindi : Metro Bus Service (MBS) will resume service in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad after ending of ‘Azadi March,’ Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Director Ms Shumaila told ‘The News’ here on Friday.

She said that if higher authority give them security clearance and provide proper depot for buses, she will order resumption of bus service immediately. All buses are parked at different stations of metro track, she said. She also said that it was not possible to start bus service with the presence of ‘Azadi March’ participants.

Government has faced loss of Rs40-crore in 9 days because Metro Bus Service (MBS) was suspended for nine days here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Government is facing loss of Rs3,500,000 to 4,000,000 per day due to absence of bus service. Over 120,000 passengers are facing travelling difficulties on regular basis.

In the light of all these problems, Advocate Malik Saleh Muhammad has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi, Secretary Regional Transport Authority and Metro Bus Authority were the main parties in this petition.

The petition, submitted by Advocate Malik Saleh Muhammad stated that MBS which provided transport service to the residents of twin cities had been closed for the last nine days due to JUI-F sit-in the federal capital. All kinds of passengers including students, government and private officials daily travelled through MBS and due to closure of service, it had become difficult for them to reach their destination on time. The petitioner has prayed to restore Metro Bus Service (MBS) immediately to resolve public related issues.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Saifullah Dogar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Khalid Yameen Satti and Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Director Ms Shumiala told ‘The News’ that they have not yet received any kind of court notice in this regard.

Metro Bus Service (MBS) was suspended on October 31, 2019 when ‘Azadi March’ participants arrived in federal capital.