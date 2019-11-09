TEPA blamed for UET employee’s death

LAHORE:University of Engineering & Technology (UET) administration has alleged TEPA authorities for negligence resulting in the death of the university’s employee Muhammad Ashraf.

In a press release, the university’s spokesperson said a UET gardener Muhammad Ashraf who was badly injured in a severe road accident on GT Road outside the campus passed away on Friday.

The spokesperson said owing to non-existence of overhead bridge and speed breakers on GT Road, the main highway in front of UET, number of road accidents were on the rise. He claimed that the UET administration had written several letters to LDA, TEPA and the authorities concerned for the construction of speed breakers and added in this regard last letter was issued on September 24, 2019, in which it was described that many students and staff members faced severe injuries while crossing the road, that was why a speed breaker should be constructed immediately. But the authorities concerned didn’t even bother to take action accordingly, the spokesperson claimed.

The UET spokesperson said the university’s Industrial and Manufacturing Department was located on the other side of the road, where many students used to go to attend their classes daily for which there was no safe passage. He said that before the construction of Orange Line Station there was an overhead bridge which needed to be rebuilt.

“It is requested to the chief minister to take notice of the incident and order for the construction of a speed breaker and overhead bridge on GT Road in front of the university,” the spokesperson concluded.

promoted: Punjab University (PU) has promoted 61 employees, including assistants and senior and junior clerks.

On the directions of PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, 19 assistants has been selected/appointed admin officers while 22 senior clerks and 20 junior clerks have been promoted to the posts of assistant and senior clerks, respectively.

farmer market: The Punjab government has decided to set up farmer markets at tehsil level and start home delivery system in five big cities to ensure availability of eatables at fixed prices in the province.

Presiding over a meeting to review steps to control prices Friday, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that initially home delivery system would be launched in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan as a pilot project.

He mentioned that Qeemat Punjab App had been developed to monitor prices and effectively address consumers’ complaints, adding that facility of online purchase of commodities at fixed rates would be provided through this App.