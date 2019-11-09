Matric result

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Supplementary Examination 2019 on Saturday (today).

According to details, 27,186 candidates had appeared in the exams. Meanwhile, the BISE spokesperson said Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination 2020 will commence from February 22, 2020. He said the forms for the exams could be downloaded from the board’s website www. biselahore.com from November 11, 2019 till December 06, 2019 with single fee, till December 16 with double fee and till December 23, 2019 with triple fee.