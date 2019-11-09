‘Efforts on to achieve 100pc literacy by 2030’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Rashid Hafeez has said that the Punjab government provided increased resources to modernise the non-formal education sector and added that every possible effort would be made to achieve the goal of 100 per cent literacy by the year 2030.

While chairing a meeting of university professors about new interventions in literacy and basic education sector at a private institution of higher education, the minister briefed about the steps taken by the Punjab government in this regard.

The minister said facilities of promoting literacy rate in remote and deprived areas as well as jails were being improved. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is fully patronising this mission of promoting education at the grassroots. The minister regretted that education sector was not given due attention in the past to fulfil the dream of 100 per cent literacy. Now, the government has given full attention to this sector and resources were also being provided to it, the minister said.

disaster risk: A workshop on “Mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation into Development Planning at Four Points” was held here Friday. Parliamentarians, government officials from different departments, members of civil society organisations and community volunteers from disaster prone areas participated in this workshop, according to a press release.

Development planning on climate change was highlighted by the participants. The participants highlighted the effects of climate change on routine life and stressed upon the people to play constructive role in reducing disaster risk in the country. Bishop Mario Travas (Chairman Caritas Pakistan) referred Pope Francis Encyclical “Laudato Si’”, which stimulates every person on earth to act wisely for caring our common home to save the earth for our future generations.

planning: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised an event to mark the World Town Planning Day on Friday.

The day was jointly observed by the city and regional planning departments of LCWU and UET with the objective of seeking the attention of policymakers for urban and regional planning in Pakistan. Ms Tashfeen Safdar, parliamentary secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works, said government’s priorities included protection of environment, improvement of public health and safety.

harmony: A delegation of Shia leaders and the holders of licence for majalis called on the DIG Operations at his office on Friday.

The DIG vowed to make joint efforts to promote religious harmony among different sects. The delegates appreciated the performance of Lahore police.