close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

‘PHA to be made stable’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulifqar Ahmed Ghumman Friday vowed introducing reforms in the PHA to make it financially stable, vibrant and self-sustaining.

He said the income of the PHA would be increased through financial management and administrative steps so that it can meet itself own expenses without seeking any grant from the provincial government to run its affairs.

He said ‘Adopt a Park’ programme would be initiated with the help of Gujranwala chamber and philanthropists.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan