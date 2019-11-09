‘PHA to be made stable’

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulifqar Ahmed Ghumman Friday vowed introducing reforms in the PHA to make it financially stable, vibrant and self-sustaining.

He said the income of the PHA would be increased through financial management and administrative steps so that it can meet itself own expenses without seeking any grant from the provincial government to run its affairs.

He said ‘Adopt a Park’ programme would be initiated with the help of Gujranwala chamber and philanthropists.