Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

8-year-old dies in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

OKARA: An 8-year-old boy died in a road accident at Shankar Das village on Friday. Muhammad Bilal saw ducks while playing near a road and got frightened and ran away, but hit a rickshaw and died on the spot. In another incident, Muhammad Ashraf of village 11/2L was travelling on a motorcycle with his relative woman when a van hit them, leaving him dead on the spot and the woman wounded.

