8-year-old dies in road accident

OKARA: An 8-year-old boy died in a road accident at Shankar Das village on Friday. Muhammad Bilal saw ducks while playing near a road and got frightened and ran away, but hit a rickshaw and died on the spot. In another incident, Muhammad Ashraf of village 11/2L was travelling on a motorcycle with his relative woman when a van hit them, leaving him dead on the spot and the woman wounded.
