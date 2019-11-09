Govt rejects Durrani’s plea to remove his name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has dismissed request to remove Asad Durrani’s name from the Exist Control List (ECL), Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Interior, on Friday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the IHC on Friday took up the Asad Durani plea seeking removal of his name from the Exist Control List. During the hearing, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Interior, submitted it report in court and stated that Federal government had dismissed request to remove Asad Durrani’s name from the Exist Control List (ECL). A representative of the Defence Ministry told that court that two inquiries were pending against Asad Durrani. Reply has been sought from Assad Durrani in two weeks, he added. The court directed the Defence Ministry to initiate inquiries within two weeks and notice them as well so that Asad Durrani did not have to go to court again and again. Later the court disposed of the petition.