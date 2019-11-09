close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Governor’s spouse visits Gurdwara Janamasthan

National

NANKANA SAHIB: Parveen Sarwar, wife of the Punjab governor, on Friday visited the Gurdwara Janamasthan. She also inspected a medical camp established by the Sarwar Foundation at the Gurdwara Janamasthan to provide medical facilities to the visiting Sikh Yatrees. Talking to journalists, she said that best medical facilities were being provided to the visiting Sikh Yatrees at the camp. She said that the Indian Sikh Yatrees could visit their religious places in Pakistan without any problem. Later, she also inspected a water filtration plant installed by the Sarwar Foundation at the Gurdwara Janamasthan. DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad, ADC Revenue Asad Magsi and Gurdwara manager M Attiq Gilani were also present.

