IGP orders high alert on Eid Miladun Nabi

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (r) Arif Nawaz has ordered high alert across the province on the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).

Search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations should be conducted in the vicinity of sensitive mosques, worship places and routes of Milad processions, he ordered, adding that to promote the sense of protection among citizens, a joint flag march of all field formations should be conducted. He said on the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW), all sources should be utilized to provide security to Mehafil-e-Naat and processions across all districts.

He said CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and metal detectors should be used to ensure sufficient security arrangements for worship places belonging to the minorities on the routes of Milad processions. He said that to promote the sense of security among citizens, all police formations including elite force, traffic police and Punjab police should conduct flag marches jointly so that people attend religious gatherings without any apprehensions. He said while making security arrangements, special heed must be paid to traffic management so that routine life is not affected. He said all DPOs and CPOs should monitor search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations personally. At sensitive worship places, important buildings and markets, commandos should be deputed in civvies. While making arrangements for the security of A-category processions, convenience of law-abiding citizens must be ensured.