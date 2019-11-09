NHA removes snow from Lowari Tunnel road

DIR: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has removed snow from Lowari Tunnel road and cleared it for traffic as cold weather added to the difficulties of people, especially hilly areas.

Various areas of the district including Lowari Top, Doobando, Kumrat, DoogDarra, hilly areas of Barawal tehsil and others received first snowfall of the winter season on Thursday. The Lowari Top and Lowari Tunnel received snow up to nine inches, owing to which road leading to Lowari Tunnel turned risky for travel.

After the pavement of the road, it became more dangerous, especially during the snowy seasons.

Heavy machinery of the NHA cleared snow from the road at both sides of the Lowari Tunnel to provide relief to drivers as well as passengers.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Upper Dir, in a meeting, decided to make shelter houses comprising of four to five rooms at Lowari Tunnel to provide stay to passengers stuck owing to the closure of the road due to snowfall.