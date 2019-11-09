close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Crackdown ordered on smoke-emitting vehicles

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Friday ordered crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles and farmers involved in burning crops stubble. Addressing a meeting held in connection with smog prevention strategy, the minister said the Punjab government is taking strict measures to combat smog. He said all the departments have been directed to take stern action against violators of smog SOPs. He asked officials to launch an awareness drive against spread and hazardous of smog.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak said the district administration has decided to close all brick kilns from November 15. He said section 144 has been imposed and burning of stubble, polythene bags and leather products are strictly banned.

He said the district administration has issued notices to brick kiln owners to close their units.

Multan Solid Waste Management Company Managing Director Nasir Shahazad Dogar said stern action is being taken against people involved in burning of solid waste. He said the SWMC has issued notices to citizens involved in burning garbage.

Punjab Environment Protection Agency Deputy Director Ali Imran said the agency has registered 52 FIRs against people on charges of polluting air in the district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan