Crackdown ordered on smoke-emitting vehicles

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Friday ordered crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles and farmers involved in burning crops stubble. Addressing a meeting held in connection with smog prevention strategy, the minister said the Punjab government is taking strict measures to combat smog. He said all the departments have been directed to take stern action against violators of smog SOPs. He asked officials to launch an awareness drive against spread and hazardous of smog.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak said the district administration has decided to close all brick kilns from November 15. He said section 144 has been imposed and burning of stubble, polythene bags and leather products are strictly banned.

He said the district administration has issued notices to brick kiln owners to close their units.

Multan Solid Waste Management Company Managing Director Nasir Shahazad Dogar said stern action is being taken against people involved in burning of solid waste. He said the SWMC has issued notices to citizens involved in burning garbage.

Punjab Environment Protection Agency Deputy Director Ali Imran said the agency has registered 52 FIRs against people on charges of polluting air in the district.