Justice Isa case: SC registrar returns plea seeking three judges’ de-seating

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Registrar Office has returned a petition praying for de-seating of three judges from the 10-member full court hearing a set of identical petitions challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference against the top judge has been filed for allegedly not disclosing the foreign properties of his family members in his wealth statements.

Colonel (retd) Inamul Rahim filed the petition on November 2 under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. He submitted that the references were still pending against five judges of the apex court out of which three judges were on the 10-member full court presently haring the petitions.

He had prayed the apex court to de-seat Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah from the full court as a reference under Article 209 was still pending against them with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The Registrar Office, however, returned the petition stating that the petitioner had not pointed out as to what question of public importance in the instant case was involved with reference to enforcement of any of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, so as to directly invoke jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the constitution.

“The constitutional petition is returned in original along with paper book being not entertainable,” said the Registrar Office in its order.