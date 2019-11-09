Two hurt as rockets fired at ANP leader’s house in Bajaur

KHAR: Two women were injured when rockets were fired at the house of Awami National Party (ANP) leader in Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur district, sources said on Friday. The sources said that two rockets were fired at the house of Sheikh Jehanzada, member Central Working Committee of ANP, and former lawmaker. Two women were injured in the incident. They were rushed to a local hospital. Meanwhile, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan condemned the rocket attack. He said it was the second attack on Sheikh Jehanzada in recent past. Aimal Wali Khan asked the district administration and security institutions to conduct an impartial inquiry into the attack. He asked the administration to provide security to the family of the ANP leader in Bajaur. Aimal Wali Khan prayed for the early recovery of the woman family members of his party leader who sustained injuries in the attack.

He said that consistent attacks on political leaders in Bajaur district proved that the security situation was not satisfactory. Aimal Wali said his party had been vehemently opposing extremists in the region and had rendered huge sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The ANP leader said the incumbent government could not control the affairs of the merged districts. He said the government failed to shift offices to the merged districts that were causing hardships to the local population.