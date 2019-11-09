IHK lockdown for 96th consective day

ISLAMABAD: Fear and uncertainty continue to grip Held Kashmir and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as the military lockdown entered 96th running day (Friday).

According to Kashmir Media Service, despite the partial relaxation of restrictions by the occupation authorities, people in the Valley continue to down their shutters and stay away from schools and offices as part of a civil disobedience movement against India’s illegal actions of revoking special status of Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories.

Shops open briefly in the morning and evening hours but even this is more often than not disrupted due to the continuing uncertainty. Prepaid phone, SMS and internet services remain snapped. So far, the occupation authorities have not given any indication to restore these facilities in near future. However, landlines and voice calls on post-paid connections have been partially restored but the move could not mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The authorities are likely to re-impose strict restrictions in the occupied Valley to prevent people from holding anti-India demos after Friday prayers. The authorities have not allowed Friday prayers at any of the major mosques and shrines of the territory since revoking the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

According to another report, an official of European Union Friday said the EU remains concerned over the fundamental rights of people of occupied Kashmir. According to KMS, deputy secretary general for economic and global issues of European Union, Christian Leffler, at a function in New Delhi said the EU fully recognised the security concerns of India and equally strong concern for all the rights of Kashmiris.