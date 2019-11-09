New Ittefaq down Yuslim

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club qualified for the quarterfinal of 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat Yuslim Club by 8 wickets played at New Ittefaq Club Ground.
Scores: Yuslim Club 260/8 in 40 overs (Mohsin Nadeem 60, Amir Jamil 22, Safeer Azam 58, Waleed Naqvi 45, Naveed Babar 42*, M Irfan 3/60, Ameer Hamza 3/48). New Ittefaq Club 263/2 in 29.3 overs (Qamar Fareed 69, Asad Ali 61, M Furqan 61*, Ahsan Abdullah 51*,Naveed Babar 2/59).
LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club qualified for the quarterfinal of 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat Yuslim Club by 8 wickets played at New Ittefaq Club Ground.
Scores: Yuslim Club 260/8 in 40 overs (Mohsin Nadeem 60, Amir Jamil 22, Safeer Azam 58, Waleed Naqvi 45, Naveed Babar 42*, M Irfan 3/60, Ameer Hamza 3/48). New Ittefaq Club 263/2 in 29.3 overs (Qamar Fareed 69, Asad Ali 61, M Furqan 61*, Ahsan Abdullah 51*,Naveed Babar 2/59).