Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

New Ittefaq down Yuslim

Sports

LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club qualified for the quarterfinal of 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat Yuslim Club by 8 wickets played at New Ittefaq Club Ground.

Scores: Yuslim Club 260/8 in 40 overs (Mohsin Nadeem 60, Amir Jamil 22, Safeer Azam 58, Waleed Naqvi 45, Naveed Babar 42*, M Irfan 3/60, Ameer Hamza 3/48). New Ittefaq Club 263/2 in 29.3 overs (Qamar Fareed 69, Asad Ali 61, M Furqan 61*, Ahsan Abdullah 51*,Naveed Babar 2/59).

