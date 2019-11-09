PBSA condoles with Kapadia

KARACHI: Pakistan Bridge and Snooker Association (PBSA) has condoled the tragic death of the father of Naveed Kapadia, the tournament director and the Media Coordinator of the PBSA.

“This was tragic and unexpected news for all of us at the PBSA and the entire snooker fraternity. We pray for the soul of the deceased and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family,” Alamgir Shaikh stated in a brief conversation with ‘The News’ on Friday.

Ali Asghar Valika, Chairman, PBSA, was also saddened at the tragic loss of Naveed’s father and expressed similar sentiments.Kapadia’s father had died in a road accident here on Wednesday. Kapadia was at that accompanying the Pakistan contingent in the ongoing IBSF World Snooker Championship 2019 being staged in Turkey. Kapadia later rushed home on Thursday to be present at the burial.