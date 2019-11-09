Schwab leads Turkish Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANTALYA, Turkey: Austria’s Matthias Schwab birdied the final hole to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Turkish Open on Friday, with Justin Rose only two strokes behind in his chase for a third straight title.
World number 104 Schwab is still waiting for a maiden European Tour title despite posting nine top-10 finishes this season.He started his second round with an eagle and added four birdies on the back nine to round out a five-under-par 67 and reach 12-under for the tournament.
Schwab leads by one from a group of four players — Ross Fisher, former Masters champion Danny Willett, Belgian Thomas Detry and Ryder Cup winner Alex Noren.Sweden’s Noren appeared set to take the lead when he reached the par-five 18th on 12-under, but he hit a wayward second shot before three-putting to make an ugly closing bogey.
Rose is one further back after a second successive 67 as the Olympic champion bids to become only the fourth player after Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam and Colin Montgomerie to win a regular European Tour event three years in a row.
