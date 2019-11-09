Sarsabz National Tent Pegging from 11th

LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer in partnership with the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan announced to host the third Sarsabz National Tent Pegging Championship here from November 11 at the Polo and Tent Pegging ground of the Headquarters of Sutlej Rangers (Punjab).

After the inaugural ceremony on Monday a series of competitions will continue till November 15. Over 1200 riders and 300 teams from around the Country are likely to thrill the audience during this five-day gut wrenching event.

As per Equestrian Federation, Pakistan holds the distinction of producing the highest number of tent pegging champions than any other country. Dr Farooq Ahmed, President of the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan said: “Sarsabz Fertilizers has played an active part in the revival of tent pegging in Pakistan and have working alongside the Equestrian Federation to promote the National Tent Pegging in the country”.