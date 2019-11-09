Crescent girls win chess title

LAHORE: Crescent Model School, Shadman girls team clinched Lahore School Sports 2019 chess title here on Friday.

Hundreds of young male and female students from various schools demonstrated their potential in chess and karate competitions. Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob was the chief guest on this occasion. He also distributed prizes among the top performers of chess and karate events.

Nadeem Mehboob said Lahore School Sports 2019 has proved to be an effective platform to trace fresh sports talent. “We will organize similar sports events in future as well,” he said this while talking to media during the prize distribution ceremony at Crescent Model School, Shadman. Nadeem Mehboob witnessed young boys and girls taking part in chess and karate competitions with keen interest.